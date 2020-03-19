Over 84,000 patients recover from coronavirus worldwide

More than 84,000 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus globally, officially known as COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The total number of recovered patients 70,425 in mainland China, while the highest number of recovered people is in China's Hubei province with 57,678 people, the epicenter of the infection which came to limelight in last December.

Outside of China, the total number of recovered people is 5,389 in Iran, 4,025 in Italy, 1,504 in South Korea, 1,081 in Spain, 144 in Japan, 114 in Singapore, 106 in the U.S, 105 in Germany, 95 in Hong Kong, 65 in the U.K, 60 in Malaysia, 12 in France, 11 in Indonesia, 14 in India, 13 in Pakistan, 15 in Switzerland, 16 in Sweden, 8 in Greece.

Meanwhile, according to the website, more than 219,000 people have been infected, while the death toll exceeds 8,900 across the world.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China, last December, and has spread to at least 166 countries and territories around the globe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).







