Canada FM self-isolates after testing for coronavirus

Canada's foreign minister said Thursday he was tested for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at home.

"Like many Canadians, I have been tested for #COVID19 out of an abundance of caution as I began experiencing new flu-like symptom less than 14 days after returning from abroad," Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Twitter. "I am currently self-isolating at home while I await my results very shortly."

The top Canadian diplomat said he will continue to work and coordinate the international response to the pandemic.

"We must remember to practice social distancing & take all necessary precautions to protect each other in the face of this virus," he wrote.

His decision came days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is in self-isolation with his family.

His wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for the virus last Thursday and experienced flu-like symptoms after returning from the U.K.

Trudeau and his three children have not been tested on the advice of public health officials, but will remain in self-isolation for the 14-day period.

As of Thursday, there were more than 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada.