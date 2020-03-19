17 killed in Africa from coronavirus: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Thursday the death toll from the virus known as COVID-19 stands at 17 in Africa as more countries on the continent recorded first cases in past 24 hours.

The WHO said "633 confirmed #COVID19 cases in #Africa in 33 countries and 17 deaths," in a tweet. "In past 24 hrs, The Gambia, Mauritius & Zambia have announced first cases."

The WHO also assured it "is supporting countries with surveillance, diagnostics & treatment."

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 159 countries and territories. The WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 222,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 9,100, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.







