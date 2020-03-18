Turkey deals heavy blow to YPG/PKK since December

Turkish security forces "neutralized" a total of 191 YPG/PKK terrorists both in Turkey and abroad during the winter season, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The counter-terrorism operations were jointly carried out by the country's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Turkish Armed Forces, gendarmerie and police forces in eastern and southeastern Turkey and abroad, targeting YPG/PKK terrorists.

From Dec.1 to Feb. 29, a total of 16 security personnel were martyred and nine others were injured in terror attacks.

During the same period, 669 terror suspects were arrested as part of operations against the YPG/PKK in Turkish cities. Of them, 216 were remanded into custody.

- HEAVY BLOW TO SENIOR YPG/PKK TERRORISTS

Yucel Kandemir, codenamed Aliser, one of the four terrorists who were neutralized in Turkey's eastern Agri province on Dec. 6, was identified as one of the perpetrators of the murder of Erzurum Karayazı Municipal Council member Savcı Küçük and his nephew in June 2019.

Turkish gendarmerie in the eastern province of Mus neutralized Erdal Tekay, codenamed Zinar Amed, who was wanted in the grey category of the Interior Ministry's list and Musa Kalkan, codenamed Ciwan Tolhildan, plus three more terrorists during anti-terror operations on Dec.7-8.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

On Dec. 12, PKK terrorist Aziz Oruç who entered Turkey from Iran, and Abdullah Ekelek, the Doğubeyazıt provincial head of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) -- which Turkey's government accuses of having links to the PKK terror group -- were arrested as part of operations against the terror group.

On Dec. 30, Turkish security forces in the eastern province of Van carried out an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq. Two women terrorists were captured during the operation in the Qandil region, where the terrorist group has its main base.

- SENIOR TERRORIST FIGURES NEUTRALIZED

On Feb. 8, Omer Oran, a PKK terrorist who was wanted in the gray category of the Interior Ministry's list, was neutralized in eastern Erzurum province.

On Feb. 16, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said that eight PKK terrorists -- including senior ones -- were neutralized in an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq's Hakurk region.

Yahya Duman, a so-called senior figure of the PKK/KCK's Mahmur-Kerkuk region was also neutralized in an anti-terror operation in Iraq's Sinjar region on Feb. 25.

Turkish Interior Ministry said that 49 terrorists surrendered to Turkish authorities since the beginning of 2020.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.









