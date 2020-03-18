SPAINS CORONAVIRUS TALLY CLIMBS TO 13,716 CASES, 558 FATALITIES

Spain's coronavirus tally climbs to 13,716 cases, 558 fatalities
The number of people infected by COVID-19 in Spain soared past 13,700 on Wednesday with the number of deaths rising to 558, the health ministry said. "We have 13,716 cases in Spain, which is 2,538 more than yesterday, which implies an increase of 18 percent," said the ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon.
He said the number of cases rose from a previous tally of 11,178 cases and 491 fatalities on Tuesday.