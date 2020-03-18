Canada announces $56B in coronavirus aid package

Canada announced Wednesday an CAN$82 billion ($56 billion) aid package to help workers and businesses who are adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians should not have to worry about not having the money to buy groceries and pay rent because they are out of work due to emergency measures like store, restaurant and movie theatre closures are introduced.

"You should be focused on your health," he said, speaking in front of his home where he is in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

A CAN$27 billion ($18 billion) aid package has been established to ease the financial pressure on individuals and businesses, as well as a CAN$55 billion ($38 billion) tax deferral tax plan to help businesses.

The Canadian provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia have declared states of emergencies, allowing for the governments to order the closure of bars, restaurants (except for take-out and drive-thrus), and to shutter public buildings like schools and libraries, and ban any venue where a large number of people gather such as movie theaters.