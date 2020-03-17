WHO urges Europe to take "boldest" actions against COVID-19 epidemic

Every country in Europe should be taking the "boldest" actions possible to try to halt or slow the epidemic of COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization's European director said on Tuesday.

Speaking after an online meeting of representatives from health ministries across the region, Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said he was "very pleased" to see Britain stepping up its recommendations for social distancing, and urged all countries to work together and learn from each other.

"Europe is the epicentre of the first pandemic of coronavirus and every country, with no exceptions, needs to take their boldest actions to stop or slow the virus spread," Kluge said during an online news briefing for media.

"These are unprecedented times," he added. "It is important that countries work together, learn from each other and harmonise the efforts."



Since the virus first emerged in late December, 7,408 people have died around the world, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 180,000 cases had been confirmed worldwide on Tuesday.

The regional WHO director said that countries need to assess their own situation in order to decide which measures should be emphasised, as the outbreak is progressing at different speeds in different countries.

WHO Europe includes 53 countries as diverse as Russia and Andorra, Germany and Tajikistan.

On Tuesday the outer borders of the 27-nation European Union and its Schengen passport free zone closed for 30 days.

Faced with the "defining global health crisis of our time", the WHO on Monday called for testing of every suspected case of the new coronavirus.









