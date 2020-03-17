US coronavirus deaths hit 85, cases over 4,600: study

The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus in the U.S. has hit 85 as the number of cases has swelled to over 4,600, according to unofficial figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday.

The bulk of U.S. deaths -- 48 -- have occurred in Washington state where the virus rapidly spread in a nursing home for the elderly. An additional ten deaths were reported in New York and seven in California.

In all, 17 people have recovered from the illness, including six in California, three in Maryland and two in Illinois. One recovery was county in Arizona, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Washington and Wisconsin.

The Johns Hopkins figures far exceed the official tally compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which are updated daily but only for cases reported by 4 p.m. the preceding day.

The CDC says there are a total of 3,487 confirmed virus cases in the U.S., with 68 deaths.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a formal national emergency declaration last Friday to help combat the spread of COVID-19, and issued on Monday stringent guidelines for Americans to follow to further reduce the pandemic in the U.S.

In addition to listening to state and local authorities as they more closely address regional outbreaks, the Trump administration is now recommending all Americans stay home if they feel sick, and keep their children home if they are ill. All elderly individuals and people with underlying health conditions are being encouraged to stay home and stay away from other people.

Moreover, anyone who can work or study from home is being strongly encouraged to do so, and avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.









