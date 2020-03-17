Turkey detects 29 more coronavirus cases, total rises to 47

The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 47 on Monday, with 29 new cases confirmed, the country's health minister said.

"All recent 29 cases are directly or indirectly related to the United States, Middle East and Europe, while 3 cases have arrived from Umrah," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

"Contact with foreign countries will remain a risk," Koca warned.

He noted the importance of determining cases not at risk to the public and urged zeroing in on the possibilities of contact with the virus.

"Every new diagnose is sad but it is assurance for you. In outbreaks, things get out of control with panic. Measure and panic are opposite each other. Let's keep the measures tight," he added.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 146 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of 173,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 6,600, while more than 77,500 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

