Coronavirus spreads to all European countries

A pharmacist wears a face mask as a preventive measure in a pharmacy in Podgorica on March 16, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The coronavirus has spread to all European countries as Montenegro confirmed the country's first cases on Tuesday.

The Montenegrin government said in a statement that two women, who had traveled abroad, were infected by the virus.

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said in a news conference that the health condition of the patients were stable.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 163 countries and territories. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of over 197,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,900, while over 81,000 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The current number of active cases is more than 107,000 -- 93% mild and 7% in critical condition, according to the website.

