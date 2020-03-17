Canadian province declares state of emergency

The premier of Canada's most populated province declared a state of emergency Tuesday as officials grappled with burgeoning cases of the coronavirus.

"This is not a decision made lightly," said Ontario Premier Doug Ford. "COVID-19 represents a danger of major proportions. We have taken this measure because we must offer our full support of every power possible to help our health-care sector fight the spread of COVID-19."

All bars and restaurants except those offering takeout or delivery were ordered to close immediately, as were movie theaters, parades, churches, private schools, indoor recreation programs, libraries and child care centers. About 4,800 public schools affecting two million students were closed a few days ago.

Any public gathering of more than 50 people is now prohibited. At this time, the ban is in effect until March 31. It does not affect factories, public transportation, grocery stores, pharmacies and retail outlets because Ford said a supply chain must be operating to deliver essential services to residents.

Ford also announced formation of a $300 million relief fund to help businesses and workers cope with the closures. The funds will also allow the province to open 75 more critical care beds in hospitals, and to set up 500 post-acute care beds.

"This is the first stage," he said. "I want to assure the people of Ontario the government is taking every step possible to flatten the curve. No expense will be spared to support Ontarians in need."

Ford called on Justin Trudeau's federal government to also free up funds to help Ontario fight the virus.

In a separate news conference about three hours after the premier's, Trudeau answered Ford with a $10 million fund to protect jobs and support businesses, and he promised more money will be coming shortly. He also said social distancing-keeping six feet from anyone-was important in slowing the virus and so was not hanging out in groups.

"As much as possible, stay home," he said.

Even as Trudeau spoke, it was announced that Ontario had its first virus-related death, a man in his 70s in a hospital north of Toronto. Reports said the man did not test positive before his death.

Trudeau also said Canadians who want to return home or who will have to wait in a foreign country were eligible for a $5,000 emergency loan.

Canada has a population of about 38 million, with about 14 million living in Ontario.

As of Tuesday morning, the province had 185 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while Canada-wide there are 424 and five have died.