BANGLADESH CELEBRATES FOUNDING FATHERS BIRTH CENTENARY

Bangladesh on Tuesday honored the 100th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, barring any public gatherings for the event as due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The country had for months been preparing for a larger-scale event, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend as a chief guest.

However, the virus outbreak forced Dhaka to scale back the event, informing the foreign guests, according to the country's Foreign Ministry.

Modi also canceled the trip and is expected to deliver an address to Bangladesh via video call to mark the day.

On Twitter, Modi described Mujib as a heroic icon.

"Tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary. He is remembered for his courage and indelible contribution to Bangladesh's progress. This evening, via video link, will address Bangabandhu's 100th Birth Anniversary celebrations being held in Bangladesh," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Mujib's grave outside the capital Dhaka.

The government had earlier this month canceled Mujib's birth centenary celebrations, originally planned for March 17, March 25 and March 26, following the first confirmed three cases of coronavirus in the country on March 8.

- 'FRIEND OF BENGAL'

Mujib, a Bangladeshi politician and statesman known as "Sheikh Mujib," served as the country's first president and later as its prime minister.

His eldest daughter, Sheikh Hasina, is now the current prime minister.

Popularly known as Bangabandhu, or Friend of Bengal, Mujib was a leader in the push for political autonomy for then-East Pakistan, eventually becoming a central figure in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh.

He was murdered along with most of his family members in a military coup on Aug. 15, 1975.









