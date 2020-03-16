Malaysian state closes mosques to stem virus spread

Among several measures to prevent the spread of fatal coronavirus cases in Malaysia, a regional government on Monday decided to close all mosques as of Tuesday, local media reported.

The country has reported 428 cases -- 190 were found on Sunday -- of the virus which is known as COVID-19 and has caused around 6,500 deaths worldwide, most in China where it originated last December.

Mohd Yusof Ahmad, state mufti of the southwestern Negeri Sembilan province, said all mosques and prayer halls in the province will be closed from Tuesday until March 26, Daily Star reported.

The decision has backing of the "fatwa committee" of the state, housing around over 1 million people with 60% of them Muslims.

"It is our hope that all mosque and surau [prayer hall] management committees would also carry out cleaning and disinfection work of their respective premises during the period," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in an advisory to Malaysians to avoid trips to coronavirus-hit countries, country's Deputy Foreign Minister Kamarudin Jaffar said that nearly 127 Malaysians who are in Iran and Italy are expected to be flown home this week.

Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said that police set up special task force to take preventive measures against COVID-19 in the country.

The provincial government in Sarawak also decided to extend school holidays and also imposed a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for those who come from outside to the region.

There are 34 cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Country's popular award show Anugerah Meletop Era 2020 -- set to be held on April 12 -- was also postponed due to the virus.







