Czech Republic quarantines entire country over COVID-19

Two young men wearing face masks walk across an empty Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo)

The Czech government declared a nationwide quarantine Monday due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis held a press conference after an extraordinary cabinet meeting.

Babis said the quarantine will be imposed across the country until March 24 to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said people can go out only to go to work and hospitals or to purchase basic needs.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said the number of confirmed cases in the country had risen to 239.

The Czech Republic declared a state of emergency on March 12 to prevent the virus from spreading.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,700, with more than 152,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.