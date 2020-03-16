Coronavirus spreading faster in London than rest of UK: Premier Johnson

Coronavirus in spreading faster in London than in other parts of Britain, with the capital a few weeks nearer the peak of the epidemic than elsewhere, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday as he stepped up the response to the crisis.

He said by this weekend it would be necessary to shield those with the most serious medical conditions from social contact, and the government was now advising against mass gatherings that required the presence of emergency workers.



UK URGES END TO 'NON-ESSENTIAL' CONTACT, TRAVEL TO CURB VIRUS SPREAD

Britain recommended tougher social distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, including household isolation, home-working and an end to mass gatherings.

"Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and non-essential travel," PM Johnson said.

"We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues," he added.









