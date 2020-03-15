Wife of Spain’s prime minister tests positive for virus

Spain's government said Saturday that the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The government said Begoña Gómez and the prime minister are in good health.

Two ministers of Sánchez's Cabinet, the minister of equality and the minister of regional affairs, had already tested positive earlier this week.

The others member of the Cabinet have tested negative.

Spain said Saturday it would place the entire country under lockdown as the number of diagnosed cases exceeded 6,000.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 123 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,300 with more than 142,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

A vast majority of those who become infected recover from the illness.





