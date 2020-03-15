Turkey to shut public libraries to fight coronavirus outbreak

Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry announced Sunday that all public libraries under the ministry will be closed from March 16 to 30 as part of measures to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey has taken several measures to curb the pandemic such as temporarily closing schools and universities, halting events and public activities, postponing foreign visits, and barring spectators at sports events.

Turkey so far has confirmed six coronavirus cases in the country.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,700, with more than 152,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.







