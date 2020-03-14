Kosovo confirms first coronavirus cases

Kosovo on Friday confirmed its first two coronavirus cases, according to the country's Health Minister Arben Vitia Friday.

Vitia said a 20-year-old Italian woman and a 77-year-old Kosovar man tested positive for COVID-19.

"Both of the 2 patients have been hospitalized in the infection clinic of the Kosovo University Clinical Center and their health condition is stable," said Vitia.

He added that 15 suspected cases were also tested.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti urged citizens not to panic and to abide by the government's directives and measures.

Some 93 people have been tested so far in Kosovo and all tests have come back negative by Friday.

Kosovo on Wednesday suspended education in all schools until March 27.