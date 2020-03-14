Death toll in China from coronavirus approaches 3,200

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak rose to 3,193, the country's National Health Commission said Saturday.

The agency said 13 people died in the last 24 hours while 11 new cases were detected by authorities, bringing the number of diagnosed cases to 80,824.

After emerging in Wuhan, China in December, the virus has spread to at least 123 countries and territories.

The global death toll nears 5,000, with more than 132,500 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which declared the outbreak a "pandemic."