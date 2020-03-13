Pakistan closes schools and universities due to coronavirus

Pakistan on Friday closed all educational institutions across the country for the next three weeks amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken in a meeting to the country's National Security Committee, presided by Prime Minister Imran Khan, in capital Islamabad, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Twitter.

"It has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5," said Mahmood, adding that the Education Ministry would decide on March 27 whether to extend the closure, applying to all public and private schools, universities and vocational institutions.

Pakistan on Friday confirmed the country's first coronavirus case caused by an infection within the country, raising the total number of patients to 22.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 123 countries and territories.

The global death toll is now over 5,000, with more than 132,000 confirmed cases, according to the WHO, which has declared the outbreak a pandemic.







