Louvre museum in Paris shuts because of coronavirus
The Louvre museum in Paris said on Friday it would close from 1700 GMT until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak. The French government has moved to ban public gatherings of more than 100 people in order to stop the spread of the epidemic.
The closure of the museum, which had 9.6 million visitors last year, came after the French government banned all gatherings of over 100 people to limit the spread of the virus.