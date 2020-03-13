Kenya confirms 1st coronavirus case

The victim is a Kenyan woman who recently traveled to the U.S. via London, local news site Daily Nation quoted Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe as saying.

The patient is getting treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital's Infectious Disease Unit.

The government said it is tracing all the people she came in contact with since her arrival to the country.

On Thursday, Kenya banned its athletes from traveling for international events.

The government also asked citizens to avoid unnecessary travel abroad.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to 123 countries.

The global death toll is now nearly 5,000, with more than 132,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared the outbreak a global pandemic.