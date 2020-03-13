Eiffel Tower becomes latest Paris attraction to close due to virus

The Eiffel Tower says it is closing indefinitely as of 9 pm (2000 GMT) Friday, as French cultural institutions apply new rules to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Louvre, the most visited museum in the French capital and home to Leonardo's famous "Mona Lisa," is currently closed until further notice.

The moves come after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people.







