CANADIAN PMS WIFE TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Following medical recommendations, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive," Trudeau's office said late Thursday.

She currently remains in isolation.

Trudeau is in good health with no symptoms, according to the statement.

"As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days," it added.

The prime minister will not get tested, and doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau went into isolation while his wife was awaiting the results of the coronavirus test.

Sophie returned late Wednesday from a speaking event in the U.K. and began to exhibit mild flu-like symptoms.

Trudeau is not the only Canadian political leader to go into isolation.

New Democrat Party leader Jagmeet Singh also said he is self-isolating after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, was first detected in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 114 countries.

The global death toll is now over 4,900, with more than 134,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared the outbreak "a pandemic."