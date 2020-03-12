Schools, colleges closed in Kashmir amid coronavirus

The authorities in the Indian-administered Kashmir has ordered the closure of all academic institutions till March 31 due to coronavirus.

"All educational institutions (public and private) including schools, colleges and universities of Jammu and Kashmir region to suspend teaching and classes work till March 31," said Bhupinder Kumar, director of the region's health department, at a news conference on Wednesday.

However, the official added that all examinations will take place as scheduled.

The authorities reported the second case of the coronavirus pandemic in the region on Wednesday. Both of the patients are undergoing treatment at a government-run hospital in the region.

Kumar also advised social, political and religious organizations to avoid large gatherings and functions as the authorities have directed closure of all the cinemas in the region.

Giving a detailed breakdown of the suspected coronavirus cases in the region to date, the officer said that 1,211 travelers in contact with suspected cases have been put under active surveillance; 150 of these have completed the surveillance period of 28 days, and 12 are under hospital quarantine.

The global death toll from the virus known has surpassed 4,600, with over 124,500 confirmed cases.

The virus originated in China but has reached more than 100 countries.

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, many governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries.

Disputed region

Kashmir is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965 and 1971 -- two of them over Kashmir.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or unification with neighboring Pakistan.

According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.