Juventus defender Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus center-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian club announced on Wednesday night.

"Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," the club said in a statement.

"Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him," it added.

The 25-year-old footballer is the first player with coronavirus in Serie A.

Italy is the European country worst hit by coronavirus, with a death toll topping 800.

As the world struggles to contain the rapidly spreading virus, organizers of sports events across the globe have been forced to cancel or alter their plans.

International sports events were canceled or rescheduled, and some played without spectators, with even the future of this summer's Tokyo Olympics in doubt.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared coronavirus "a global pandemic."

The global death toll from the virus known as COVID-19 has surpassed 4,290, with over 118,000 confirmed cases.

The virus originated in China but has reached more than 100 countries.

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, many governments closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries.