Coronavirus cases rise to 45 in Saudi Arabia

Coronavirus cases have climbed to 45 in Saudi Arabia, prompting more measures to limit the outbreak, according to the health ministry.

The Saudi Health Ministry said the number was confirmed after having 4,000 tests.

Saudis were urged not to shake hands and avoid holding events attended by more than 50 people.

The country suspended flights early Thursday to all European Union countries as well as Switzerland, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, and Somalia.

The decision expanded the number of banned countries to 53.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 4,600, with more than 125,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which declared the outbreak a global pandemic.

The virus originated in China last December, and has reached at least 118 countries and territories.