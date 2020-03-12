2 US troops killed in attack on Iraqi base: report

This handout picture released by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army paratroopers in Iraq, Jan.1, 2020. (AFP Photo)

At least three people, including two U.S. service members, were killed in a rocket attack in Iraq, a U.S. official said Wednesday.

The official said at least 10 others were injured. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of the attack ahead of an official announcement.

Army Col. Myles Coggins, a U.S. military spokesperson in Iraq, said on Twitter that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq's Camp Taji base, but provided no further detail.

Camp Taji, located just north of Baghdad, has been used as a training base for several years. There are as many as 6,000 U.S. troops in Iraq, training and advising Iraqi forces and conducting counterterrorism missions.

Officials did not say what group they believe launched the rocket attack, but Kataib Hezbollah or another Iranian-backed Shia militia group is likely.

Kataib Hezbollah was responsible for a late December rocket attack on a military base in Kirkuk that killed a U.S. contractor, prompting American military strikes in response.