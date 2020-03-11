Turkey issues coronavirus travel advisory for public

Turkish citizens should avoid international travel unless absolutely necessary, the health minister said Wednesday after Turkey confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

The global outbreak has pushed Turkey to take necessary precautions, said Fahrettin Koca at a news conference in the capital Ankara.

"Our citizens who were planning to go abroad should either cancel their travel plans or postpone it. The risk is serious," he said.

He went on to say that the country's health facilities were fully prepared to deal with the outbreak.

"We have medicines in our stocks. We ordered some medications three weeks ago. This was our preparation period. No problem with preparations," he said.

On the suspension of schools, he said, the issue was not on the agenda but could be considered if the need arises.

Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 114 countries.

The global death toll is now almost 4,300, with more than 118,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).







