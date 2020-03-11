Subway cars collide in Mexico City, killing 1 and injuring 41

Two subway cars collided in the Mexico City Metro system, and officials say one man was killed and 41 people were injured.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that one of the trains apparently reversed into another train by accident.

She wrote in her Twitter account that the accident occurred around midnight.

She said 25 of the injured were treated at the scene, and the other 16 were taken to local hospitals. She said all the injuries were "light to medium" and said non were life-threatening.

Metro authorities said the two drivers of the trains were among those hurt.

Images of the accident published in Mexican media showed wrecked subway cars derailed in the underground station, and rescuers carrying people away.