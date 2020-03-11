South Korea reports rise in coronavirus cases

South Korea on Wednesday reported a rise in coronavirus cases taking the tally to 7,755.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said new cases were found in "clusters" in Seoul and its neighboring areas.

Sixty people have died in the country of COVID-19, the official name of the virus, most of whom were elderly and already suffering from some kind of disease, state-run Yonhap news agency reported.

In Japan, the government is mulling over a decision to declare a state of emergency, with major events canceled and schools suspended.

The operators of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea said that the resorts will remain closed until early April due to the spread of coronavirus in the country, according to Japan's Kyodo news.

Malaysia said Wednesday that citizens from Iran, Italy and South Korea will be barred from entering the country to curb the outbreak, daily Star reported.

Thailand's Health Ministry asked people coming from China, Iran, Italy and South Korea to disclose their "self-quarantine" locations. In case they failed to do so, the country's health officials said, they will be fined or jailed for one year, daily Bangkok Post reported.

Coronavirus was first detected last December in Wuhan, China.

The global death toll from the virus is now over 4,260, with more than 118,100 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

The virus has spread to six continents and more than 100 countries.