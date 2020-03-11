New Malaysian premier to win confidence vote: Mahathir

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will survive a vote of no-confidence in parliament, former premier Mahathir Mohamad said Wednesday.

"Even if we mooted the vote of no-confidence in Dewan Rakyat [parliament], it may not succeed. This is because he had taken those who used to take my side," daily Star quoted Mahathir as saying in an interview, hinting his former aides jumped ships.

The new government will complete its term, he said.

Mahathir, who has ruled the Southeast Asian nation for more than two decades, resigned in a surprise move in late February triggering a political storm.

The king after consulting all sides appointed Muhyiddin as prime minister ending weeks of uncertainty.

Mahathir and his Pakatan Harapan coalition earlier claimed they had the numbers to rule, promising to bring the issue to a vote when the lower house of parliament reconvened on March 9.

Muhyiddin, who earlier delayed the parliament session until May 18 to avoid a no-confidence motion, offered his apologies to Mahathir.

"We have formed this government, and I want Tun [Mahathir] to endorse this government. This is the government for the people," the 74-year-old premier said after chairing his first Cabinet meeting.

"I am ready to meet any time, any place, anywhere, for the sake of the country," Muhiyiddin said.

- MAHATHIR SMELLS CONSPIRACY

Mahathir, 94, blamed former Prime Minister Najib Razak of conspiring against him.

"The real conspirator was Najib. When he lost [the last general election], he got the idea that if he created a Malay Muslim government, he will get more support from the Malays," he said.

Najib, who had succeeded Mahathir as prime minister in 2009, is facing seven charges including breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering. He has pleaded not guilty to charges.

In a sarcastic response to Mahathir's claim, Najib wrote on social media: "Being on Facebook every day can bring down a government? That's dangerous. I'm waiting for the release of PS5. When I start playing PS5, the UN could fall."

Najib has huge following on Facebook where followers often pick his sarcastic jabs on his political opponents.







