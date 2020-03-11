Canada announces $1B to fight COVID-19

Canada announced $1 billion in federal funds to combat coronavirus Wednesday amid an outbreak there, according to the Toronto Star newspaper.

The money, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will be directed to provinces and territories in efforts to stem the spread of the virus known as COVID-19.

"It includes $200 million for resources such as surgical masks and face shields and $275 million for research including vaccine development and clinical trials," according to the newspaper.

Canada reported its first death from the virus Monday. A male resident of a Vancouver nursing home who was in his 80s died and had existing health problems.

"This is obviously a very sad day for all of us, but especially for the family and loved ones of the man who passed away at the Lynn Valley care home," said British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix.

There are more than 90 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, most in in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and Alberta.

More than 110,000 people in more than 100 countries have tested positive for the virus.









