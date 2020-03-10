Trump has not been tested for coronavirus: White House

President Donald Trump speaks alongside Vice President Mike Pence in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020, about the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump has not been tested for the novel coronavirus, the White House said Monday.

"The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms," said press secretary Stephanie Grisham in a statement.

At an earlier White House press briefing, Vice President Mike Pence said he had not been tested for the coronavirus and did not know whether Trump had been.

Grisham said Trump "remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him."

The statement came after Trump had interacted with three House Republicans who put themselves into self-quarantine after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week and coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 730 infected cases in the U.S. and 27 people have died from the virus.

More than 113,000 people in over 100 countries have tested positive for COVID-19.