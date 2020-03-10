IRANS DEATH TOLL FROM CORONAVIRUS REACHES 291

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 291, local media reported on Tuesday.

Authorities said 54 people died in the last 24 hours, while 881 new cases were found, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8,042, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.

Besides, a total of 2,731 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.

Turkey, where no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed -- closed its land borders and suspended air travel to Iran last month.

Besides China, Italy, and South Korea, Iran is the worst-affected country since the outbreak of the disease last December.

As part of its efforts to contain the virus, Tehran has taken several measures, including the closure of all schools and higher education institutes, calling off sports events, and banning government officials from leaving the country.

The global death toll from the coronavirus has reached 4,027, with more than 114,000 confirmed cases.

According to Worldometer, a website which compiles new case numbers, the coronavirus has spread to more than 115 countries and territories, including 7,513 in South Korea, 9,172 in Italy, 7,161 in Iran, 530 in Japan, 1,412 in France, 729 in the U.S. and 321 in the U.K.

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries.

In a press briefing on Monday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom said that since the virus has a foothold "in so many countries, the threat of pandemic has become very real."