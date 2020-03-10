Greece shuts down schools, universities to 'slow' virus

Greece on Tuesday announced a two-week shutdown of schools and universities to "slow the spread" of the coronavirus that has surfaced in several parts of the country.

"The government has decided to suspend the operation of all educational institutions nationwide for the next 14 days," health minister Vassilis Kikilias told reporters.

"We must all behave in a responsible way. Parents must confine their children. The measure is designed to slow the spread of the illness," he said.

Greece has identified 89 cases so far, most of them in the west of the country but also in Athens, Thessaloniki and the islands of Evia and Lesbos.

Most of the cases have been traced to a group of Holy Land pilgrims who travelled to Israel and Egypt last month.

Almost all developed the virus, as have several of their close contacts. A 66-year-old man on the trip is in critical condition.

Authorities had already shut schools and cancelled public events in three areas in western Greece where the group had come from.

The outbreak will also affect the Olympic Flame lighting ceremony for this summer's Tokyo Games, which is to be held on Thursday without spectators in ancient Olympia.

All professional sports events for the next two weeks are also to be played without spectators.

The owner of Greek football league leaders Olympiakos FC on Tuesday said he had coronavirus, two days before a Europa League clash with Wolves that is to be played behind closed doors.







