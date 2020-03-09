Turkey condemns attempt to kill Sudanese premier Hamdok

Turkey on Monday condemned the attempted assassination of Sudan's prime minister in the capital Khartoum.

"We strongly condemn the heinous assassination attempt that targeted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok today in Sudan," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Continuation of the transition period in Sudan in tranquility and stability is important. Turkey, while standing in solidarity with friendly and brotherly Sudan, will continue to support this process," it added.

A roadside bomb exploded on Monday as Hamdok's convoy crossed the Kober bridge, which connects north Khartoum to the city center.

He reportedly escaped without injury.

No casualties were reported, but some vehicles in the convoy were damaged.

An investigation has been launched into the assassination bid.







