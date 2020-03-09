Iran says new virus kills 43, death toll climbs to 237

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed another 43 people, pushing death toll to 237 amid 7,161 confirmed cases.

The Health Ministry announced the new figure at a news conference Monday. There are over 7,640 confirmed cases of the virus across the wider Mideast.

At least 22,177 people are currently under medical care, while the number of discharged patients stands at 55,404, he said.

Besides, a total of 2,394 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.

It comes as Mideast stock markets have significantly dropped amid the outbreak and oil prices falling by levels unseen since the 1991 Gulf War.

Turkey -- where there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus -- last month closed its land borders and suspended air travel to Iran.

Besides China, Italy, and South Korea, Iran is the worst-affected country since the outbreak of the disease last December.

As part of its efforts to contain the virus, Tehran has taken several measures, including the closure of all schools and institutions of higher education, calling off sports events, and banning government officials from leaving the country.

First detected in Wuhan, China in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to more than 90 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The global death toll is now over 3,800, with around 110,000 confirmed cases.

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries.

After declaring the outbreak an international health emergency in January, last month the WHO updated the global risk level to "very high."





