Asylum seekers at Turkish border await entry to Europe

More than 3,000 asylum seekers have been camped near Turkey's northwestern border with Greece for the last 11 days waiting to cross to Europe.

Some asylum seekers are waiting in the buffer zone between the Pazarkule-Kastanies border crossing and the adjacent fenced area. The elderly and children are the worst affected, especially when the temperature drops in the night.

The Turkish government is providing them three meals a day in the camps in line with its humane policy toward refugees.

On the contrary, the Greek border forces are firing tear gas shells and plastic bullets, hurling sound bombs and using water cannons to prevent asylum seekers from entering the country.

The asylum seekers run to the Turkish side where first aid teams help them.

Those who make it to Greece are beaten up by the Greek forces and sent back to Turkey's border province of Edirne.

The condition of many of the wounded is critical, however, they are being treated at Turkish hospitals.

Late February, Turkey announced it would no longer stop asylum seekers from reaching Europe. Boat crossings, however, it added, would not be allowed as they are too dangerous.

The decision was taken after the martyrdom of 34 Turkish soldiers in Idlib, Syria.

Turkey currently hosts over 3.7 million Syrians, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, 21-year-old Syrian national Muhammed Ali said he wants to go to his relatives in Germany.

"I would like to go to Germany via Greece to meet my relatives. I will find a job with better living conditions. At first I went to Istanbul from the southern province of Hatay and then I came here.

"Here at the border, Greece doesn't allow us to enter, they fire at us. What can we do? There is war in Syria and Assad shoots us too," said Ali.

Pakistani national Ali Asan, 20, said he left his country due to poverty.

"We had many difficulties in Pakistan. We had no job that's why I want to go Germany. I have relatives and friends in Germany. I can do any kind of work," said Asan.

Afghan citizen Ahmed Leskeri, 17, said he left his country because of war and unemployment.

"Everyone wants a good life. I would like to find a job in Germany and continue school. I have friends working there," he said.

Iranian national Mustafa Besdi, 18, also dreams of starting a new life in Germany.

"I have my uncle there, life in Iran is difficult, I left school. If I go to Germany I wish to continue my school. Most of my friends want to go to Germany," he added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for hundreds of thousands of irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.









