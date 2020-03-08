Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Europe

The death toll and number of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise across Europe.

In Europe's worst-hit country, 233 people lost their lives in Italy. The number of confirmed cases climbed to 5,061, making it one of the most affected countries in the world.

The death toll in France rose to 16 and the number of confirmed cases the virus known as COVID-19 jumped to 949.

Germany confirmed 795 cases and in the U.K., officials confirmed 206 cases.

Spain now has 441 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has reported 10 deaths so far.

The number of confirmed cases in Switzerland has increased to 264. While the virus was detected in 20 of the 26 cantons, 55% of patients were men and 45% women.

Also, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 188 in the Netherlands, 149 in Belgium, 81 in Austria, 19 in the Czech Republic, 11 in Romania and five each in Hungary and Poland.

Due to the increases in the number of cases, Austria halted flights from South Korea, Iran and Italy's Milan and Bologna cities.

Croatia has 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while in North Macedonia, the number of confirmed cases reached three.

A U.S. Navy sailor stationed in Italy's Naples has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first positive case for a U.S. service member stationed in Europe.

Malta's Minister for Health, Chris Fearne said the first case of coronavirus on the island was detected in a 12-year-old Italian girl. The girl and her family had previously quarantined themselves.







