Başakşehir stay at top of Turkish Super League

With their latest win over Göztepe on Saturday, Medipol Başakşehir maintained their lead in week 25 of Turkey's Super League.

Irfan Can Kahveci, Demba Ba and Enzo Crivelli netted the goals for the Istanbul side Başakşehir for a 3-0 win in an away game in Izmir.

The runners-up Trabzonspor are now three points behind the leaders with one game in hand.

In an upcoming away game on Tuesday, Trabzonspor will face BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor in a postponed game.

With the win, Başakşehir stood atop the Turkish Super Lig with 52 points.

In an away game, the second-standing Trabzonspor drew Gaziantep FK to have 49 points in 24 games.

Two Turkish Super Lig title contenders will also meet this weekend as reigning champs Galatasaray will face Sivasspor in an away game on Sunday.







