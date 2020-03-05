Kuwait confirms fresh coronavirus cases, toll now at 58

Kuwait confirmed two more cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the number of total cases to 58, according to the country's Health Ministry.

"The two new cases contracted the virus after visiting Iran, and have been in quarantine," Public Health Undersecretary Buthaina al-Mudhaf told a press conference.

She said all infected patients were in stable condition.

Kuwait has stopped issuing visas to Egypt, Iran, Iraq, China, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Italy as a precaution measure against the coronavirus.

Egyptian authorities recently announced two confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,443 suspected cases of the novel virus all of which tested negative.

Kuwait called off National Day celebrations which was scheduled for Feb. 25.

So far, Kuwait has evacuated around 800 citizens from Iran, where the death toll has climbed to 92, according to the latest figures of Iranian Health Ministry and the World Health Organization.

The number of registered novel coronavirus cases across the globe has reached 95,000, while the death toll stands over 3,000.





