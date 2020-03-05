Erdoğan hopes to get Putin to agree to ceasefire for NW Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Moscow on Thursday to seek a ceasefire for north-western Syria's Idlib region, near the Turkish border, as worries grow of an emerging proxy war with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to host Erdoğan for talks that both sides have said would focus on mitigating an escalation of violence in the Idlib region, Syria's last rebel stronghold.

"Our main goal on our way to Moscow is to provide an urgent ceasefire within the framework of the Idlib agreement we signed with Russia," Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın told reporters in Ankara late on Wednesday.



Erdoğan said ahead of Thursday's meeting that he would seek to ensure a renewed ceasefire for the region to prevent further bloodshed. He said the truce effort would be a focus of his talks with Putin.

Putin has been looking to agree on a "package of necessary joint measures," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by Russian state media.

Erdoğan was accompanied by a large delegation, including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavuşoğlu, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and intelligence service chief Hakan Fidan, according to Turkish state media.

An independent monitoring group said, meanwhile, that Russian airstrikes hit a refugee camp in Idlib, killing at least 15 civilians and wounding more than a dozen others.



The night-time attack was on the town of Maaret Misreen, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The escalating violence in Idlib has stoked concerns among some European Union member states that there will be another wave of refugees from war-torn Syria.

EU foreign ministers were to meet in Zagreb on Thursday and Friday to discuss the situation in Syria, as well as relations with Turkey, after Ankara opened its borders for migrants seeking to reach Europe. Broader relations with Russia are also on the agenda.

This week, the European Union announced an increase in humanitarian aid for Syria, focusing on the current crisis around Idlib.







