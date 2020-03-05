11 Pakistani people killed in building collapse in Karachi

At least 11 people were killed and more than two dozen injured when a building collapsed here Thursday, an official said.

The five-story building collapsed in Karachi's central district, the country's commercial capital, Mayor Syed Waseem Akhtar told reporters confirming the death toll.

Some 30 victims were injured, he said, adding that an inquiry into the incident had been ordered.

Footage on local broadcaster Dawn News showed rescuers backed by army personnel pulling bodies and those injured out of rubble.

Pakistan has a history of buildings collapses, mainly because of poor infrastructure and lack of construction standards.







