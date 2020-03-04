UKRAINES PARLIAMENT APPROVES PRIME MINISTERS RESIGNATION

Ukraine's parliament voted on Wednesday to accept Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk's resignation, as part of a sweeping government reshuffle.

The 35-year-old Honcharuk, who became Ukraine's youngest prime minister last year, is expected to be replaced by deputy prime minister Denys Shmygal.

In a speech to lawmakers before the vote, Zelenskiy criticized Honcharuk's cabinet for failing to meeting tax collection targets, a decline in manufacturing output and absence of pensions readjustment.

In accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine, the decision leads to the resignation of the entire government.

Right after the vote, the president nominated Denis Shmygal for the premier's slot. The 44-year-old was named deputy prime minister last month.

The possibility of Honcharuk's dismissal was first reported in February over his administration's 'bad governance' and lowering popularity among the masses.

The 35-year old was the youngest premier in Ukraine's history. He had first offered his resignation in January after being caught on tape saying Zelenskiy knew nothing about the economy. He, however, was asked to stay in post.







