Belarus confirms 4 coronavirus cases

Belarusian health authorities reported four cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

The country's Health Ministry said in a statement that four citizens had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Local media in Senegal also reported that a second case of coronavirus was confirmed in the West African country.

A Senegalese-origin French citizen who went to France for a funeral tested positive after returning. The patient was quarantined at Fann Hospital in the capital Dakar.

The global death toll from coronavirus has crossed 3,000, with more than 88,000 infected.

The World Health Organization, which already declared the outbreak an international health emergency, last week upgraded the global risk level to very high.