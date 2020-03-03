Trump says he had a very good conversation with Taliban leader

U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with a leader of the Afghan group Taliban on Tuesday and they had a very good talk.

Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House days after the United States and Taliban signed a troop withdrawal agreement.

A Taliban spokesman said earlier the group's chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund had held a phone call with Trump.



The US is looking reduce its presence in Afghanistan to 8,600 troops - a level seen prior to Trump taking office - within months.









