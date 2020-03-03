Trump says he had a very good conversation with Taliban leader
WORLD Reuters
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he spoke with a Taliban leader, after the US and the group signed a deal over the weekend meant to reduce violence in Afghanistan and allow Washington to draw down forces in the country. "We had a very good talk with the leader of the Taliban," Trump told reporters outside the White House.
A Taliban spokesman said earlier the group's chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund had held a phone call with Trump.
The US is looking reduce its presence in Afghanistan to 8,600 troops - a level seen prior to Trump taking office - within months.