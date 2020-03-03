Pakistan praises OIC role to support Kashmiris

Pakistan on Tuesday lauded the role of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to extended unwavering support to Indian administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed a visit of an OIC delegation to get first-hand assessment of the situation in Kashmir, according to a statement from his office.

Khan's remarks came during a meeting with a high level delegation that included OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay.

"Pakistan as well as Kashmiris looked towards the OIC and Muslim Ummah for active support in the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions," Khan said, referring to the UN Security Council.

The Pakistani premier also apprised the envoy of the grave situation in India and warned that under the rising wave of "Hindutva," or Hindu nationalism, the situation could worsen.

He underlined the need for the international community to be cognizant of the situation and work to effectively address it.

Al Dobeay emphasized Kashmir and Palestine remained top-most items on the OIC agenda, evidenced by a series of strong resolutions from the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meetings and summits.

He said his visit to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir was in an effort to make a first-hand assessment of the situation with a view to presenting a report at the forthcoming CFM meeting.

He also reiterated OIC's principled position on the internationally recognized Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which called for its peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiris.











