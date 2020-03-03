Fourth death reported from coronavirus in France

France said a fourth person died from the coronavirus Tuesday -- a 92-year-old man from Morbihan, a region in Brittany, on France's northwest coast.

News of the death came as President Emmanuel Macron announced the requisition of the complete stock of masks to combat the virus nationwide.

"We have requisitioned all stocks and the production of protective masks," he said Tuesday via twitter. "We will distribute them to health professionals and to those French people infected with the coronavirus."

The new requisition is on top of the estimated 15 million to 20 million masks already ordered and distributed, according to the Minister of Health Olivier Veran.

The number of cases in France of the virus, officially knows as COVID-19, rose to 204, with 13 news cases reported Tuesday.

The World Health Organization reports the number of cases worldwide at 90,813 with 3,111 deaths in 73 countries.

The number of cases reported Tuesday in China, the initial location of the outbreak, declined, with 125 announced, the lowest since Jan. 21.









