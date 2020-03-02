UK to demonstrate ‘staunch support’ for Turkey

The U.K. will demonstrate its "staunch support" for Turkey's efforts for the lasting cease-fire in Syria, during Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's visit to Ankara on Tuesday, an official statement said.

"The visit [on March 3] will reaffirm the UK's close friendship with its NATO ally and show solidarity towards Turkey as it deals with the Syrian regime's reckless offensive in Idlib," said the statement issued by the U.K.'s Foreign Office on Monday.

It stressed that the visit follows the emergency UN Security Council's (UNSC) session that was held at the U.K's request last week to discuss the escalation of tensions in Idlib.

"For years Turkey has shown enormous generosity in supporting millions of displaced Syrian refugees, which the Foreign Secretary will acknowledge in his meetings," the statement said.

London remained committed to collaborating with international partners to tackle humanitarian crisis growing in Idlib city "as a result of the merciless and disproportionate campaign being waged by the Syrian regime and its Russian backers," it added.

Quoting Raab, the statement said: "Turkey is on the frontline of some of the most difficult and serious challenges we face with the Syrian regime and Russian forces continuing to escalate the violence on its border.

"We have been clear in our condemnation of the Syrian regime's actions in Idlib and we will continue to raise concerns about its flagrant violations of international law.

"As NATO allies and G20 members the UK and Turkey enjoy a partnership built on cooperation in defense, security and trade and I look forward to deepening our relationship even further during my first official visit."







